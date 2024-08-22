Vice President Kamala Harris outlined her plans to pass amnesty for 11 to 22 million illegal aliens in the United States during her speech on Thursday evening at the Democrat National Convention (DNC).

“I know we can live up to our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants and reform our broken immigration system,” Harris said on the final night of the DNC. “We can create an earned pathway to citizenship and secure our border.”

That “earned pathway to citizenship” is presumably designed to allow the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens to apply for green cards, and eventually, secure naturalized American citizenship via legislation that remains opposed by the majority of lawmakers in the House and Senate.

Harris mentioned the amnesty during a rally this month in Glendale, Arizona.

Such an amnesty would immediately fill the United States workforce with millions of newly legalized foreign workers against whom working and middle class Americans would have to compete.

On Wednesday evening at the DNC, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) suggested that Harris would make amnesty for illegal aliens as well as funneling foreign workers into American jobs a core policy of her platform.

“As president, she will fight for pathways to citizenship … we believe our union is more perfect when DREAMers become doctors, teachers, construction workers, and military service members,” Aguilar said.

