More than 700 members of the Deep State — a mixture of high, medium, and low-ranking government officials and staffers — signed a letter endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, in a move reminiscent of the letter 51 former intelligence officials signed claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

In fact, some of the signatories of the new letter also signed the Hunter Biden laptop letter, such as former Obama CIA Director John Brennan and Air Force Gen. (Ret.) Michael Hayden.

WATCH — Maher: Harris Should “Just Shut Up” on Israel, She’s Either “Full of Sh*t” or “Not Addressing What the Problem Is”:

Other signatories of the new letter include Trump-haters Alexander Vindman, the former Ukrainian-American National Security Council staffer and retired Army lieutenant colonel who sparked the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump, and Malcolm Nance, a frequent commentator on the far-left MSNBC and a retired U.S. Navy senior chief petty officer who became involved in questionable volunteer efforts in Ukraine.

A few Republicans — such as Obama’s former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel — signed the letter, united with Democrats in their hatred of Trump.

The letter claimed that Harris “has proven she is an effective leader able to advance American national security interests.”

The letter did not delve into any specifics, only saying:

Her relentless diplomacy with allies around the globe preserved a united front in support of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression. She grasps the reality of American military deterrence, promising to preserve the American military’s status as the most ‘lethal’ force in the world.

It did not mention her role in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, or even mention Afghanistan once.

WATCH — Harris-Walz Adviser: She’s Done Few Interviews Because She’s “Very Busy”:

Meanwhile, the letter’s signatories spend much more space arguing why they oppose Trump, claiming the former duly elected president “endangers” America’s democratic ideals.

“Mr. Trump threatens our democratic system; he has said so himself. He has called for the ‘termination’ of parts of the Constitution. He said he wants to be a “dictator,” and his clarification that he would only be a dictator for a day is not reassuring,” it said.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement to Axios that the signatories “are the same people who got our country into endless foreign wars and profited off of them while the American people suffered.”

He added that Trump “is the only President in the modern era not to get our country into any new wars,” according to Axios.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.