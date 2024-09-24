Poll: Kamala Harris Slipping in Blue Minnesota

Vice President Kamala Harris is slipping in blue Minnesota, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota poll released Monday.

The overall survey shows Harris leading former President Donald Trump by just five percentage points in what has been a solidly blue state, garnering 48 percent to Trump’s 43 percent support. The percentage of undecided voters is larger than the five-percent gap between the two candidates, as seven percent are unsure of who they will cast their vote for.

Less than two percent said they would go for a third party candidate.

The results are too different from those in June, when President Joe Biden still stood as the Democrat candidate for president. At that point, 45 percent supported Biden, 41 percent supported Trump, and six percent remained unsure. In other words, the gap went from four points to five points.

The survey also found that Harris has a far bigger net negative unfavorable rating than Trump among independents in the state. 41 percent view her favorably, compared to 57 percent who do not, giving her a net -16 among independents. Trump, meanwhile, has 48 percent viewing him favorably compared to 51 percent who view him unfavorably, giving him a met -3.

Additionally the survey found that, “Poll respondents gave Trump support on the economy and the border. When it came to abortion and protecting democracy, voters said they trusted Harris over Trump,” per the Star Tribune.

The overall survey was taken September 16-18, 2024, among 800 likely Minnesota voters. It has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error.

For greater reference, Trump nearly tipped Minnesota in 2016 against twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, down 1.5 percent. In 2020, Trump lost the state by 7.2 percent.

The last time Minnesota swung red was in 1972, in favor of Richard Nixon. From 1976 on, Minnesota has voted blue in every single presidential election.

One would think that Harris would be performing better than Biden in Minnesota, given the fact that she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate. However, Walz — who has a deep, well-documented affection for China — has many failed leftist policies that are continuing to haunt him as governor, including the George Floyd riots, which he failed to quell.

Walz has also promoted radical policies such as making thousands of illegal migrants eligible for driver’s licenses and ordering that Minnesota be a “trans refuge,” as Breitbart News reported.

The survey comes as the presidential race continues to barrel down, and Trump makes a play for some of these traditionally blue states — such as Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York — just as he said he would.

