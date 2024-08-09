Exclusive — Producer of ‘The Fall of Minneapolis’ Liz Collin: Tim Walz Failed to Quell Unrest During George Floyd Riots

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) completely failed to quell the unrest and chaos during the George Floyd riots, Liz Collin, the producer of the documentary film The Fall of Minneapolis, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, walking through Walz’s failed leadership.

“What do we need to know about Tim Walz, the governor, when he was governor during the George Floyd riots?” host Mike Slater asked Collin, who stressed that the fact that all of that chaos went down under his watch is a crucial point to make.

“This all happened, obviously, on his watch. And this is really a documentary about failed leadership, and he is a big, big, big part of that. This is a guy — and I actually want to say first that it’s almost sad to see but a bit of a relief because, at Alpha News, we really are dedicated to telling the truth, and you can really see, on a statewide level, how the press has protected Tim Walz,” she began, expressing how grateful she is that the truth about Walz is beginning to come out for all to see, and people are paying attention.

“And I’m thankful that so much of this is finally coming out. Stolen valor, the real story with the riots, you know, the legislative session, all of that, but it also, in a way, has really put a really bright spotlight on our local press,” she said, blasting them for doing a “horrendous job” in reporting the truth.

“You have Gov. Walz, you know, serving as governor, obviously, at the time of the riots, and instead of telling the truth, which I think the documentary does a good job of, there was a lot more to this story. Release the body camera footage right away. Don’t make this about race because it has nothing to do about race. Instead, he’s fanning the flames in the hours and the days that follow, helping to sort of manipulate the message and sell it to the public, even though there’s no evidence to back that up at all,” she said, continuing, “How this is righteous anger, you know, sort of encouraging this behavior, and withholding the National Guard for three days before allowing them to respond and be there, you know, whether they’re making arrests or at least sending a message that businesses and homes are protected, but that was his decision, as well,” she said, making the case that the chaos did not have to happen if leaders just told the truth from the beginning.

“I think, in the last few days, people, thankfully, are really waking up. At least, this is what I’m seeing on social media and whatnot — people kind of shocked as to the lies that have been peddled here,” she said, pointing to several of the mistakes Walz made in responding to the riots.

“You have a mixed-race group of officers that responded that day. That was conveniently left out, and I think it was because they hid the body camera footage,” she said, noting that one of the black officers was actually the arresting officer.

“This is one of his very first few days, and Tim Walz has no problem just throwing him in prison,” Collin noted, blasting Walz for his “pandering” messaging from the beginning and withholding the entire story.

“You see an interaction with George Floyd where these officers are asking him questions. He’s lying about all his responses. You have an interaction with George Floyd almost exactly a year earlier that went down the exact same way, where he’s saying the exact same things, but instead of coming clean and saying, ‘You know what, he was the subject of an undercover drug investigation, George Floyd was,’ the leaders in Minnesota say, ‘Nope, we’ve never heard of him. We’ve never had anything to do with him.’ Wouldn’t that have been interesting if, a couple [of] days after this happened, [they said], ‘You know what? Here he is in this same situation, being arrested. Here’s his criminal history, which does play a part, whether people want to believe that or not.’ There is just so much here that they could have calmed a lot of this,” she said, noting that the documentary is really opening people’s eyes to the truth of what happened that day and, in turn, Walz’s abject failures.

Collin added that Walz has existed as a “questionable character for a very long time.”

“Let’s take a look even at his, you know, military service, which has finally come to light, which all the news broke years ago, that, you know, nobody was paying attention to, and, now, all of our stories are going viral, which is … but we tried to get the word out before, you know, he ran for governor, this, this last, this stolen valor issue. He is a ‘masterful liar,'” she said, adding, “Those are not my words. I have interviewed several people that have said this about him. He’s a very good liar.”

