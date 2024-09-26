An Idaho man threatened to “personally” kill former President Donald Trump after the first failed assassination attempt on the former president, reportedly making these threats in calls to Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

The individual in question, identified as Warren Jones Crazybull, made at least nine “threatening” calls to Mar-a-Lago. This is according to a “criminal complaint and search warrant filed by the Secret Service,” as reported by Forbes.

In one of the calls, Crazybull said he planned to go to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and murder the former president.

“I am coming down to Bedminster tomorrow. I am going to down him personally and kill him,” he said, according to the complaint, which also notes other threats of violence against Trump on what is believed to be his Facebook page, referring to Trump as a “rapist PIG.”

“I start driving to the home of this multi person rapist PIG TRUMP to take him down single combat,” one post reads.

According to Forbes, the threats were made weeks after the first assassination attempt on Trump, which took place in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. Secret Service detained the suspect on August 1.

Forbes reported:

According to a government account of his interview in a criminal complaint he told investigators that “he would not attempt to kill former President Trump,” but also claimed he would not let Trump become president again either. He said he blamed Trump and former President Kennedy for “broken treaties that resulted in the loss of his land.” He also told them that he had previously been admitted for psychiatric care. … Crazybull was indicted on August 20 in Idaho federal court with one count of making threats against a former president and has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer and the Secret Service had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication. The Department of Justice declined to comment. The maximum sentence for a single count of making threats to a former president is five years.

These alleged threats came ahead of the second assassination attempt on Trump, which resulted in the arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh, who confirmed in a letter that he was attempting to assassinate the former president, even offering $150,000 to whoever could “complete” the job.

Florida is also investigating the second assassination attempt on Trump, although Gov. Ron DeSantis said the feds have not been very cooperative.

During an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that — particularly in the wake of threats from foreign adversaries as well — “every defensive weapon we can needs to be in place to protect former President Trump.”

