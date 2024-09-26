The Philadelphia Firefighters’ & Paramedics’ Union Local 22 endorsed Pennsylvania Senate Republican candidate Dave McCormick on Thursday.

Mike Bresnan, the president of the Philadelphia Firefighers’ & Paramedics’ Union Local 22, said in a written statement, “We’re proud to endorse Dave McCormick for U.S. Senate because Pennsylvanians are desperate for new leadership. After meeting with both candidates, we feel that McCormick understands the challenges first responders are facing and will support policies that make our lives better and the city of Philadelphia safer.”

McCormick said in a statement that Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), whom he aims to oust this November, has made the Keystone State less safe:

I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the brave Philadelphia firefighters and paramedics who make up Local 22. For over 100 years, Local 22 members have provided the city with some of the best emergency services in the country. These men and women put their lives on the line on behalf of us to keep us safe, and they deserve a senator who will have their back and fight to get them the resources they deserve. Weak Bob Casey and his liberal policies have upended public safety and left Pennsylvania first responders in the dust, and I’m determined to restore strong leadership to the Senate on behalf of all those who keep us safe. McCormick released an ad last week slamming Casey for backing Vice President Kamala Harris and her soft-on-crime policies. The ad, “Switched,” focuses on the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police’s (FOP) endorsement of McCormick. The organization refused to support Casey in 2024 despite backing him in a previous reelection campaign. “Another night, another tragedy in Philadelphia. It’s one of the most dangerous cities in America. Kamala Harris would make it worse,” the narrator says in the ad.

In March, law enforcement called the anti-police Pennsylvania Indivisible’s endorsement of Casey “alarming and extremely dangerous.”

Dave McCormick campaign