Dave McCormick Slams Bob Casey in Ad on Crime

Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania Dave McCormick released an ad on Thursday slamming Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) for backing Vice President Kamala Harris and her soft-on-crime policies.

The ad, “Switched,” focuses on the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police’s (FOP) endorsement of McCormick. The organization refused to support Casey in 2024 despite backing him in a previous reelection campaign.

“Another night, another tragedy in Philadelphia. It’s one of the most dangerous cities in America. Kamala Harris would make it worse,” the narrator says in the ad.

The ad features Harris saying in 2020, “We have confused the idea that to achieve safety, you put more cops on the street.”

“And Bob Casey stands with her. He’s weak…I stand with police,” McCormick says in the ad.

“We switched from Casey to McCormick — and you should switch, too,” a law enforcement officer adds.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association also backed McCormick over Casey.

The New York Post wrote:

Harris was not the only official to attack law enforcement during nationwide protests in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Casey blasted out a “Black Lives Matter” post on Twitter, now X, June 8, 2020, declaring that he was proudly standing with the Lancaster mayor, the NAACP and other community leaders “in solidarity against systemic racism and police brutality in America.”

In March, law enforcement called the anti-police Pennsylvania Indivisible’s endorsement of Casey “alarming and extremely dangerous.”

