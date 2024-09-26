Trump: Go See Dinesh D’Souza’s New Film ‘Vindicating Trump’ in Theaters Nationwide This Friday, Sept. 27

The following article is sponsored by D’Souza Media LLC’s new film “Vindicating Trump.”

Dinesh D’Souza’s new film Vindicating Trump is a journey to discover the real Donald Trump and to make the case for him as a man and as a leader. It begins with a puzzle. How can a man be so intensely loved and hated? Not since Lincoln have we had such a divisive figure on the national scene. The film also considers a danger that Lincoln warned about—the rise in America of a tyrant like Caesar who would promote lawlessness and subvert the foundations of our constitutional republic. Is Trump such a man?

Vindicating Trump shows Trump’s meteoric rise to billionaire status and cultural celebrity. Yet even if Trump is a larger than life figure who has the dimensions of a Caesar, he never did anything tyrannical. In fact, Trump’s term in office reveals that the real lawlessness comes from Trump’s adversaries, who will stop at nothing to defeat him. The film spells out their tactics, from an invented accusation of treason to criminal indictments intended to lock him up for life, and even an attempted assassination.

The story line of the Vindicating Trump is to show that Trump’s enemies—the left and the Democrats—are the real Caesar. They are the ones creating lawlessness at the highest levels of government. They despise Trump because he is the only one who has the power and the will to stop them. The film features interviews with Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney. It also has an in-depth one-on-one interview with Trump himself.

In a video message, Trump endorsed the film and urged Americans to go see it:

Throughout Vindicating Trump there are entertaining and powerful re-creations of “war rooms”: a media war-room, a war room at the Democratic campaign headquarters, and a legal war-room where the criminal plots against Trump are hatched. This is Dinesh D’Souza’s most urgent and important film. It offers a fresh and eye-opening perspective on the most intriguing and controversial figure in America today. It will inform, amuse, infuriate, engage and finally motivate Americans of all backgrounds.