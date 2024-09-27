Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Douglas, Arizona, a border community, to mostly discuss the nation’s fentanyl crisis — saying she will “stop the flow of illegal fentanyl” into the United States. Meanwhile, drug-related deaths hit a record high on Harris and President Joe Biden’s watch.

“I am on my way back to Arizona for official briefings on the latest work to secure the southern border and operations to stop the flow of illegal fentanyl into our country,” Harris posted to X.

While Harris is championing hundreds of millions in federal funds to revamp a Port of Entry at the Arizona-Mexico border, which the administration says will better help stop fentanyl trafficking, drug overdoses and poisonings reached a record under her and Biden’s leadership.

From 2021 through 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 325,000 Americans have died from drug overdoses and poisonings.

In 2021, the U.S. recorded almost 107,000 drug overdoses and poisonings. In 2022, these deaths hit an annual record, peaking at more than 111,000 deaths. In 2023, over 107,500 Americans died from drug overdoses and poisonings.

Many of these deaths are linked to fentanyl, where victims were unaware that opioids they were consuming were laced with the deadly drug.

Anne Fundner, whose 15-year-old son Weston was poisoned by fentanyl in February 2022, recently testified to Congress that her son’s death is one of many “devastating consequences of the Biden-Harris administration’s open border policies.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration could have addressed this crisis, but instead, they have exasperated it with their open border policies,” Fundner told Congress. “Vice President Harris, appointed to manage the border situation, has failed to act meaningfully and only recently visited the border – and that was for political reasons.”

“I hold Joe Biden and Kamala Harris directly responsible for my son’s death. Their open border policies have led to this devastating crisis,” Fundner said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.