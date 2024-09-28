John LeFevre, a financial author and founder of Votermaps.org, on Breitbart News Saturday said that the VoterMaps project would allow Americans to become get-out-the-vote activists, poll watchers, and fraud detectives.

The VoterMaps project is essentially a public database to help Americans become “vote detectives” and look for inconsistencies in voter registration.

“VoterMaps is a searchable, map-based database of all voter histories and current ballot status — updated in real-time. House by house. Block by block. State by state,” the VoterMaps project states. “We level the information playing field transparently, allowing all citizens to be activists, influencers, fraud detectors, and champions of free and fair elections.”

LeFevre said that he helped start the VoterMaps project given that the media landscape is in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris and given that there are many leftist organizations dedicated to harvesting mail-in ballots.

LeFevre said, “I think that there are few key issues that we have been looking to address. First of all, when you look at the overall landscape, in terms of corporate media that is 100 percent complicit with the Kamala Harris machine, driving propaganda 24/7 … if you look at voters, whether they’re independents or left-leaning, the amount of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ that is out there is so pervasive and almost impossible to penetrate.”

He explained, “It doesn’t matter if the illegal immigrants vote, they just need them on the roll, so they could go out and harvest these ballots from mostly low-income, low information, high-density, urban, lower socioeconomic classes voters and collect the ballot.”

LeFevre said that the database will help turn tens of millions of Americans into activists.

He said, “Now is their chance, anyone can be a get-out-the-vote activist, anybody can be a poll watcher, anybody can be a fraud detective, because the map becomes a virtual crime scene.”

