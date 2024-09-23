Exclusive — Donald Trump Plans to Ramp Up Campaign Activity in Final 40 Days: Events in Red States, Blue States, Swing States

Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News that he plans to aggressively ramp up his campaign activity in the final 40 or so days until the election, with events set across the battleground states, but also in red states and blue states.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of campaigning and going to a lot of places, not just the swing states because I feel that states that are sort of automatically with us I don’t think should be excluded,” Trump said in a nearly hour-long phone interview on Sunday. “We should reward them for loyalty. So it’s not just the swing states. But we’ll be focused on the swing states.”

Trump has obviously announced plans to visit Aurora, Colorado, a blue state, and Springfield, Ohio, a red state, to highlight the migrant crises affecting both communities.

“I just don’t know how anybody could vote for the people that are in office right now—namely her—who have destroyed our country,” Trump told Breitbart News. “Our borders are the laughingstock of the world. All countries all over the world are sending their criminals into the United States of America. From jails, gang members, terrorists, drug dealers—they’re all being sent into the United States. Every state is a border state. Our beautiful communities in the Midwest are being destroyed. They’re being put in there. You see that more evidently in Aurora, Colorado, where the Venezuelans have literally taken over. The governor has no idea what to do. The whole thing is just terrible. I think people are going to be voting very big.”

But beyond those forthcoming trips, this week alone Trump has a packed schedule across the swing states. As Breitbart News has reported, on Monday he is doing an event in Pennsylvania focused on stopping Chinese Communists from purchasing up American farmland, followed by a big rally in Pennsylvania in the evening. On Tuesday, Trump will campaign in south Georgia in Savannah. On Wednesday, he’ll return to North Carolina in Charlotte—he was in the state over the weekend as well—and then on Friday he has several events planned in Michigan.

What’s more, Trump told Breitbart News he is looking into possibly holding campaign events in Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire, Minnesota, New Mexico, and New Jersey—and possibly more in New York. He just held a huge rally at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island this past weekend, and has done other campaign events in New York and New Jersey throughout the year.

“We’re doing rallies because nobody else could do a rally because nobody else could draw that big of crowds,” Trump said. “At Nassau Coliseum we could have sold that out three times over. A couple networks did a story on it and they say it’s really amazing and that nobody else could sell 500 seats. That place holds probably about what Madison Square Garden does approximately, it’s about that size. It was packed, including the floor—so let’s say that’s 22,000 or 23,000 people. And outside we had at least 25,000 people unable to get in.”

But in addition to his trips to battleground states and some blue states, Trump is also planning some red state visits like the upcoming one to Springfield, Ohio, and also a trip to Alabama for the Alabama-Georgia football game this coming Saturday.

“I’ll give you an example—on Saturday, I’m going to Alabama to the football game, this Alabama-Georgia game,” Trump said. “It’ll be a great game. It’ll be a huge crowd. It’s big-time football, just like this is big-time politics.”

University of Alabama officials confirmed this weekend that Trump is going to the big game on Saturday, and the crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium is expected to be huge. The stadium has a seating capacity north of 100,000 attendees, and given that the game is between Alabama and Georgia—which is based obviously in the swing state of Georgia—the reception for Trump is likely to be massive there.

But beyond Trump’s rallies and events, the former president also told Breitbart News he really enjoyed the town hall event he did with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Michigan last week and to expect more things like that. He also said to expect more unconventional media appearances like his interview on Greg Gutfeld’s Fox News channel show, which hit record ratings.

“I’ll tell you what I like, and what people have asked me to do, is like what I did in Michigan the other day where I did a town hall where the host was Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Trump said. “People loved it. They loved the Gutfeld, and Gutfeld got the highest ratings—they love that kind of an interview. Those interviews are very detailed. They’re done with a smile but they’re not easy. They loved that show—he got the highest ratings he’s ever had. He won the week on television.”