Tim Walz Booed Outside of Michigan-Minnnesota Football Game

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) was booed outside of a college football game between the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota.

In a video posted to TikTok, University of Michigan fans could be heard loudly booing at Walz, the vice presidential candidate and runningmate of Kamala Harris.

One person could be heard saying, “Get that b***h out of here,” as other people in the video can be heard booing.

“Get out of here!” the person yelled.

Walz’s attendance at the game comes the same day that former President Donald Trump is set to attend the college football game between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama.

The University of Michigan’s football team ended up defeating Minnesota 27-24.

Walz’s attendance at the game in a key swing state comes as a Suffolk/USA Today poll found that Trump and Harris are in a virtual tie, with 48 percent supporting Harris, and 45 percent supporting Trump. While it represented a three-point gap, the survey’s margin of error was 4.4 percent.

Another poll from Insider Advantage found that 49 percent of likely voters in Michigan support Trump, while 48 percent support Harris.

Campaign officials told the Detroit Free Press that Walz, and his wife, Gwen arrived at Michigan Stadium before noon, and spoke with students and officials from both the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota.