Trump Slams Kamala Harris for ‘Repeatedly’ Vowing to ‘Ban Fracking’

Former President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for “repeatedly” vowing to “ban fracking,” during his speech in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

During his speech, Trump spoke about how Harris had “always” been “against fossil fuels,” and how if she was elected president in November, her policies on the Green New Deal would “obliterate the economy” of Pennsylvania.

“When I win, we will get Pennsylvania energy workers, fracking, drilling, pumping, and producing like they have never produced before,” Trump said. “Lyin’ Kamala vowed to repeatedly ban fracking and she imposed a natural gas export ban. That was a killer that is starving your state right now of your wealth, and wealth that you deserve.”

Trump’s words come as Harris has previously claimed that she never called for banning fracking. As Breitbart News previously reported, when Harris was running for president in 2019, she repeatedly called for an end to fracking.

As Breitbart News previously reported, during a debate in the 2020 presidential primary, Harris stated that “there’s no question” that she was “in favor of banning fracking”:

“There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” Harris said on the debate stage. “And starting with what we can do on day one around public lands. There has to be legislation. Yes. This is something I’ve taken in California. I have a history of working on this issue … We just have to acknowledge that the residual impact of fracking is enormous in terms of the impact on the health and safety of communities.”

Harris’s previous comments on banning fracking were recently questioned by CNN’s Dana Bash during an interview.

Trump added during his speech that Harris’s “electric vehicle mandate” would “decimate” the state’s economy.

“Her insane electric vehicle mandate will decimate Pennsylvania’s economy by abolishing gas powered cars and trucks for American roads, and destroying your fossil fuel industry,” Trump added. “There’s very few states that benefit like you do from fracking, you have 500,000 jobs.”

During Trump’s speech, he pointed out that Harris had always been “against fossil fuels,” adding that she changed her views “because her poll numbers were bad.”

“She was always against fossil fuels, she was born that way,” Trump said. “You don’t change. She just changed because her poll numbers were bad. You don’t change.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Trump previously stated that if Harris is elected, Pennsylvania would not “have any energy jobs,” adding that “she’s never said frack in her lifetime.”