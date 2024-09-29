Editor’s Note: A new photo angle of Walz has emerged seeming to show that he stuck up his index finger not his middle finger. This story has been updated to reflect the newly emerged photo.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) was pointing to Michiganders who were yelling “Trump 2024, baby” at him on Saturday.

In a video posted to X, Walz, the vice-presidential running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, was seen pointing to fans at the football game between the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota after someone yelled, “Trump 2024, baby!” as he was walking by.

Many people on social media responded to Walz pointing to Michiganders by criticizing his behavior so close to a “pivotal election.”

Walz pointing to Michiganders off comes after he was booed outside of the Michigan-Minnesota game.

In a video posted on TikTok, a crowd of people were seen outside of the stadium booing Walz, with one person yelling, “Get that b***h out of here.”

Michigan ended up defeating Minnesota 27-24.

Walz’s attendance at the college football game came the same day that former President Donald Trump attended the football game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia, where he received a loud welcome and was seen interacting with crowds of people at the game.