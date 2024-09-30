President Joe Biden on Monday gave a snarky response to a reporter asking why he and Vice President Kamala Harris were not physically in Washington commanding over the federal government’s response to Hurricane Helene, which killed at least 100 people over the weekend across the nation’s southeast.

A reporter asked Biden, “On the hurricane, Mr. President, why weren’t you and Vice President Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?”

Biden snapped at the reporter, “I was commanding, I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before as well. I command. It’s called a telephone.”

Biden returned Sunday afternoon to Washington after spending the weekend at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris spent the weekend on the West Coast at fundraisers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

