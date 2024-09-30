Vice President Kamala Harris was panned by critics for posting a seemingly staged photo to her official vice president X account of her responding to Hurricane Helene, a storm which has devastated cities across the southeast and killed more than 100 people.

In the photo, which is of her aboard Air Force Two, shows her writing and wearing Apple earbuds with a cord.

The photo was posted Sunday evening, presumably on her return to Washington after a weekend of fundraising for her presidential campaign.

Critics, however, panned the photo as fake, highlighting that nothing can be seen on the paper she is writing on, and that her earbuds’ cord is not plugged into her iPhone in front of her.

Author Hans Mahncke posted, “Fake imagery is all they have.”

Writer Jeff Carlson posted:

Everything about you is fake. Phone unplugged. Blank paper. On a flight to your next fundraiser. All a metaphor for your candidacy. Just a hollow shell of staged photo ops.

News outlet The Quartering posted:

Blank paper, headphones not plugged into anything. Literally NOTHING you do is real

Buzz Anderson, former Air Force pilot and author posted:

Ear buds in but unplugged from her phone. Blank paper in front of her. Empty brain. The Harris campaign in a snapshot.

Harris spent the weekend fundraising in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, returning Sunday in the aftermath of the hurricane, which has reportedly killed more than 100 across the southeast.

Meanwhile, Trump announced on Monday that he would be heading to Georgia to survey the damage and bring aid. He said he also wanted to stop in North Carolina but did not want to distract from relief efforts there.

He posted on Truth Social: