The Biden administration’s “climate envoy” John Kerry took heat recently for his comments about the First Amendment at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

During a panel on Green Energy, an audience member asked the former secretary of state what can be done to combat so-called “disinformation” on the internet regarding “climate change,” Fox News reported on Sunday.

“You know there’s a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you’re going to have some accountability on facts, etc.,” he said.

“But look, if people go to only one source, and the source they go to is sick, and, you know, has an agenda, and they’re putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence,” Kerry added.

“What we need is to win the ground, win the right to govern by hopefully winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to implement change,” he continued:

Social media users were quick to offer comments on what Kerry said, one person writing, “Lurch doesn’t seem happy that his gatekeepers are no longer the only source of information these days.”

“The first amendment is on the ballot folks,” another user said in reference to the upcoming presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and former President Donald Trump (R).

“What a Piece of garbage! This is exactly why we have the 1st Amendment!” someone else commented.

The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” [Emphasis added.]