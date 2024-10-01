CBS, CNN Polls Say JD Vance Beat Tim Walz in Debate

A CBS News poll and a CNN poll following the vice presidential debate on Tuesday night showed that JD Vance beat Tim Walz by varying margins.

The CBS News poll done in concert with YouGov found that 42 percent believed JD Vance won the debate versus 41 percent for Tim Walz. A high 17 percent believed the two came to a draw.

The CNN instant poll showed JD Vance won by a slightly larger margin of two points at 51 percent to 49 percent.

While the polls showed a narrow result, commentators were less sure, with many saying that JD Vance won the debate handily, while Tim Walz struggled.

“I think there was a clear lack of preparation and execution here,” said CNN anchor Abby Phillip, noting that JD Vance landed some “punches.”

“I think he had too much preparation. He had so many lines that he was clearly trying to say,” CNN host Dana Bash said. “I think the lack of interviews that he has done with national media, with local media — it showed he needed more.”

CNN host Jake Tapper also said that “JD Vance is much more experienced with this, at public speaking and defending himself and pivoting.”

Anderson Cooper said Walz appeared nervous on stage.

On social media, even Never Trumpers like Bill Kristol admitted that Walz came up short.

The polls over the next few days will reflect whether or not the debate resonated with undecided voters, whose reactions can often be elusive. For instance, while commentators and polls have designated Vance Tuesday night’s winner, a panel of undecided voters in Pennsylvania told NBC News that Tim Walz won the debate five to one.

Conversely, following the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, a Reuters poll of undecided voters said Trump won the debate, even though other polls and commentators said Harris won.

“Reuters interviewed 10 people who were still unsure how they were going to vote in the Nov. 5 election before they watched the debate. Six said afterward they would now either vote for Trump or were leaning toward backing him. Three said they would now back Harris and one was still unsure how he would vote,” the outlet noted at the time.