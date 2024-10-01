Fact Check: Moderators Claim ‘Democracy’ Is the #2 Issue

CLAIM: Moderators of the vice presidential debate Tuesday evening on CBS claimed that democracy is the #2 issue in the country, behind the economy and inflation.

VERDICT: False. The second most important issue in the country, according to the vast majority of polling over the course of the campaign cycle, is immigration.

Toward the end of the debate, one of the moderators moved on to the issue of protecting democracy, which she claimed is the second most important issue to voters.

“Let’s talk about the state of democracy, the top issue for Americans after the economy and inflation,” she said, attempting to resurrect issues from the 2020 presidential election.

However, her assertion — that democracy is the second most important issue — is false. Poll after poll throughout the election season has clearly shown that immigration is the second-most important issue in the country, behind economic issues.

September’s Harvard/Harris survey clearly showed price increases and inflation as the top issue — 42 percent chose it as the most important issue facing the country. Right behind it, 33 percent identified immigration as the top issue facing the country. Behind that came economy and jobs (29 percent), health care (17 percent), and women’s rights (16 percent).

A June Cygnal survey showed a plurality, 27.9 percent, choosing inflation and the economy as their top priority, followed by — yes — illegal immigration with 19.7 percent. In that survey, “threats to democracy” actually came in behind with 15.3 percent.

What is more, some surveys even show immigration as the top issue. A May survey from Gallup, for instance, identified immigration as the top issue in the country. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

The Gallup poll, released Tuesday, sees 27 percent of Americans calling immigration the biggest issue facing the U.S., followed by the government, the economy, and inflation. This marks the third consecutive month that immigration has been named the top issue among Americans — the first time this has happened in 24 years. As expected, Republicans and swing voters are vastly more likely than Democrats to say immigration is the most important issue six months before the 2024 presidential election. While nearly 50 percent of Republicans and 25 percent of swing voters name immigration as their top concern, only eight percent of Democrats say the same.

The assertion that Americans are more concerned with “threats to democracy” than immigration is simply false.