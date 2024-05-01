Gallup Poll: Americans Say Immigration Is ‘Most Important Problem’ Facing U.S.

For the third consecutive month, Americans say immigration is the “most important problem” facing the United States, a Gallup poll reveals.

The Gallup poll, released Tuesday, sees 27 percent of Americans calling immigration the biggest issue facing the U.S., followed by the government, the economy, and inflation. This marks the third consecutive month that immigration has been named the top issue among Americans — the first time this has happened in 24 years.

As expected, Republicans and swing voters are vastly more likely than Democrats to say immigration is the most important issue six months before the 2024 presidential election.

While nearly 50 percent of Republicans and 25 percent of swing voters name immigration as their top concern, only eight percent of Democrats say the same.

Since President Joe Biden took office in late January 2021, almost eight million migrants have been encountered along the U.S.-Mexico border — the highest level of illegal immigration recorded in American history.

Likewise, during the same period, close to two million known got-aways are expected to have successfully crossed the southern border into the U.S. Federal officials have routinely said that the number of got-aways is perhaps undercounted by 20 percent, suggesting that an additional 360,000 got-aways may have crossed the border.

EXCLUSIVE: Large Group of Migrants from Many Nations Crosses Border into Arizona

Randy Clark / Breitbart

Mass immigration under Biden extends far beyond the southern border.

Today, nearly 1.2 million foreign nationals are eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) — a quasi-amnesty program that allows those without any immigration status to remain in the U.S. due to humanitarian or environmental issues in their native countries.

These inflows — coupled with legal immigration levels, where annually more than a million are rewarded green cards and another million are given temporary work visas — have ensured that the nation’s foreign-born population now stands at an unprecedented 51.4 million.

In 1990, the U.S. foreign-born population was fewer than 20 million.

By 2060, without a reduction in legal immigration levels, which are driving nearly all population growth, the total U.S. population is set to hit almost 400 million.

