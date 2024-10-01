A GoFundMe authorized by former President Donald Trump for the victims of Hurricane Helene has raised over $3,000,000.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had reached roughly $3,083,144 of its initial goal of $1,000,000. The GoFundMe page surpassed $1,000,000 raised for the victims just hours after the page had been created.

“President Donald J. Trump has launched this GoFundMe campaign as an official response for MAGA supporters to offer their financial assistance to their fellow Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene,” the description on the GoFundMe page reads. “With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand. All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene.”

Among the list of people who had made donations to the GoFundMe page were Orlando attorney Dan Newlin, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), rockstar Kid Rock, and UFC CEO Dana White.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, people in communities in western North Carolina, southwestern Virginia, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee have been left affected.

Communities such as Asheville, North Carolina; Chimney Rock, North Carolina; Narrows, Virginia; Erwin, Tennessee; and Damascus, Virginia, were left affected by the flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller confirmed during a press briefing on Sunday that 30 people were reported dead, according to Asheville Citizen Times. The city of Asheville, which experienced flooding, is in Buncombe County.

“We are still conducting search operations, and we know that those also may include recovery operations,” Miller said in a statement.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) issued a statement on Tuesday that communities in the state had been “wiped off the map,” and noted that recovery efforts would be “a continued operation,” according to CBS17.

“Communities were wiped off the map, dozens of lives lost, hundreds of roads remain damaged or impassable,” Cooper explained.