Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the battleground state of Michigan, the latest Trafalgar Group survey found.

The survey asked 1,086 Michigan respondents, “If the election for President were tomorrow, for whom would you vote?”

Trump leads Harris with 46.9 percent of the vote. Harris falls behind with 44.7 percent support.

According to the survey’s results, another 4.9 percent remain undecided, and 3.5 percent said “other.”

That same survey showed an extremely tight Senate race between Republican candidate Mike Rogers and Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI). Less than half a percentage point separates the two, as 47.4 percent support Slotkin compared to 47 percent who support Rogers.

The survey, taken September 28-30 among 1,086 likely general election voters, has +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily last week, Rogers made it clear that there is no moving forward with another four years of Harris in the White House.

“Think of this. We now import more food than we export. We build more foreign cars in America than domestic cars. Your credit card debt collectively is over a trillion dollars, which means you’re buying groceries at 23 percent, and the interest payment alone on our national debt is bigger than Department of Defense,” the Senate hopeful said.

“That is what you got with Biden Harris. Why in God’s green earth we would double down on that is beyond me. There’s no ‘forward’ in that,” he continued. “Those firsts are going to make America last.”

WATCH — Buy You a Round? Vance Buys Everyone in Michigan Restaurant Root Beer Floats:

Taylor Van Kirk via Storyful

To union workers, Rogers also said Democrats have “just bout slit your throat” and “threw you on the ditch,” discussing the impact Democrat policies have had on factory workers in the state.

“They’ve raised your energy prices at work. They’ve raised your energy prices for you to get to work, and when you get home, they’ve raised your energy prices there, which has increased your cost of everything that you buy — eggs and milk and bread. And now they’re saying, guess what? We’re going to send 85 percent of all the processing that happens in an electric vehicle that we’re going to mandate you buy — [it] has to happen in China. I don’t know anyone who thinks that this is a good idea, other than the Democrats in Washington, DC,” he added.

Trump recently met with Michigan auto workers, many of whom “really came forward for President Trump,” according to Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was also at the event.

Blackburn detailed the story of a woman who spoke during the event about being a single mom, noting that she did not initially support Trump but does now.

“She was so cute and so nervous and could hardly speak. She said, you know, she had not been a fan of President Trump, and then she realized — her son said, I want you to really … start looking at what he’s talking about. So she did, and then she became an avid Trump supporter,” Blackburn said. “She voted for him in 2020 and is voting for him again this year. So you know, as you said, Matt, the issues they talked about — the economy, immigration, the open border, inflation, those issues that are affecting their jobs and their productivity.”