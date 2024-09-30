There is no moving forward with another four years of Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily on Friday.

Rogers reacted to a clip from a town hall with a union member on MSNBC who stated that former President Donald Trump is not moving the country forward. Because of that, the man said he supports Vice President Kamala Harris.

“He read the Democrat talking points before he walked in,” Rogers observed, laying out that it is actually the Democrats who have brought the country backwards.

“Well, you’ve been there for four years, and you’ve just about killed us in that four years,” Rogers said of the Biden-Harris administration.

“Think of this. We now import more food than we export. We build more foreign cars in America than domestic cars. Your credit card debt collectively is over a trillion dollars, which means you’re buying groceries at 23 percent, and the interest payment alone on our national debt is bigger than Department of Defense,” the Senate hopeful said.

“That is what you got with Biden Harris. Why in God’s green earth we would double down on that is beyond me. There’s no ‘forward’ in that,” he said. “Those firsts are going to make America last.”

Rogers also spoke about the welfare problem in America, noting that there is now what he described as “institutionalized poverty in America,” which Democrats “love.”

“They love the fact that you have to wait at your mailbox for a government check that your politician says he’s going to get you another 25 cents more next year, if you only elect me. And it’s been devastating, I think, to whole classes of Americans,” he said, noting that the root of the problem for those in welfare needs to be addressed, which includes doing something about the literacy crisis.

LISTEN:

“My argument is, why don’t we ask these folks, ‘Hey, listen. We want to take care of you. … It’s a generous country, but you have to go through a reading assessment, and then you have to learn how to read. We’re going to take you from that fourth and sixth grade level, or even eighth grade or ninth grade level, and take you to a 12th grade level. They can do it in 6 to 14 weeks through these reading reclamation programs,” he said. He added, “And imagine what we could do, for say, if we could get everybody reading at that 12th grade level?”

The literary crisis is real, he continued, and contributes to these other economic problems.

“If you’re not reading in the fourth grade by the fourth grade, you have a 70 percent chance of being in prison or being on welfare. We can break that cycle. We must break that cycle,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.