Trump in Michigan: If I Win America Will Enter ‘Golden Age,’ if Kamala Wins U.S. Enters ‘Dark Age’

Former President Donald Trump is expected to say that America will enter a “Golden Age” if citizens vote for him in November, but the country will quickly descend into a “Dark Age” if Vice President Kamala Harris wins.

Trump, who is slated to speak at a rally in Saginaw, Michigan, around 3 p.m., is expected to highlight the failures of the Biden-Harris administration, asking “every citizen across our land to join me in launching a new Golden Age for America.”

“As catastrophic as Kamala Harris’s failures have been, we have a plan to fix it, and fix it fast,” Trump is expected to say, previewing an America with “soaring incomes, skyrocketing wealth, millions of new jobs, and a booming middle class,” as well as a “manufacturing renaissance.”

Trump will pitch an America where cities are both safe and clean with secure borders.

“We can be a nation that dreams big again. We can be a nation builds things again. We can reclaim our pride, our dignity, and our glorious American Destiny. But only if we make a clean break from the failures of the past four years, and elect Donald J. Trump on November 5th,” Trump will say, according to his prepared remarks.

If Trump is not elected, the results, he will argue, will be catastrophic.

“But if Kamala Harris gets four more years, instead of a Golden Age, America will instead be plunged into a Dark Age,” he will say, giving a glimpse of the doom, dread, and despair to come in an America with open borders, a world in chaos, and personal finances in disarray.

To avoid this, Trump contends Michigan — as well as the entire Midwest — must show up and send a clear message to Harris, promising to bring an end to rampant inflation and “make America affordable again.”

Trump will also make a pitch directly to auto workers, reminding them that they will no longer need to live in fear of losing their jobs to foreign nations if he is in charge.

“Foreign nations will be worried about losing their jobs to America,” Trump is expected to say, promising to take back the auto-industry in Michigan and “make it even bigger than when it was in its prime.”

“On November 5th, we will save our economy. We will rescue our middle class. We will reclaim our sovereignty and restore our borders. We will put AMERICA FIRST — and we will take back our country,” Trump’s remarks read.

The latest Trafalgar Group survey examining the race in Michigan shows Trump leading Harris by 2.2 percentage points, and the current RealClearPolitics average shows less than one percent separating Harris and Trump in the state.

This rally follows his town hall with auto workers in Warren, Michigan, last week, where many of them came forward in support of the former president.

