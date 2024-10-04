It seems the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) new line of messaging — encouraging Republicans to bank their vote early — is working, as over one-third said they plan to vote early in person, and one in five are voting by mail, according to a survey from Rasmussen Reports.

The survey asked, “Which voting option are you most likely to use in this year’s election, or are you more likely to wait to vote on Election Day?”

Across the board, a plurality, 39 percent, said they were waiting until Election Day to vote. Another 37 percent said they were voting in person but early, and 21 percent said they are voting by mail.

While a plurality of Republicans, 43 percent, said they are waiting to vote until Election Day, another 36 percent said they plan to vote in person early, and one in five, 19 percent, said they are voting by mail.

In comparison, an even higher percentage of independents, 47 percent, said they are waiting to vote until Election Day, while just 27 percent of Democrats said the same. Another 33 percent of independents said they are voting in person but early, as are 41 percent of Democrats. Just 18 percent of independents said they are voting by mail, compared to 27 percent of Democrats who said the same.

Despite the election integrity efforts touted by the GOP, most, 62 percent, said they are either very or somewhat concerned that the outcome of the 2024 presidential election will be affected by cheating.

The survey was taken September 18-19 and 22, 2024, among 1,114 likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

The results come as the revamped RNC encourages Republicans to bank their vote.

“We also want to encourage people. Our messaging is a little different on voting in the past. We know that traditionally, Republicans like to vote on election day. What we are asking this election cycle is for people to vote early,” RNC co-chair Lara Trump told Breitbart News over the summer, adding, “because we cannot leave this to chance.”

“Life happens. If you wait till election day, you never know. And so we want to make sure that people are hearing that message loud and clear,” she added.

WATCH — “We Cannot Leave This to Chance” — RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump Tells Republicans to Vote Early

Former President Donald Trump has been touting that message as well, as far back as 2022, telling Breitbart News at the time that the GOP has “no choice” but to “live with the system that stinks” until Republicans get back into power and change it.

“The system, it’s not a question of being broken — the system is corrupt,” Trump told Breitbart News. “It’s a corrupt system. A mail-in ballot will always be corrupt. When you go to a polling location and they want your identification and everything, the way — you can’t really vote unless it’s a legit deal. If you have mail-in ballots, nobody has any idea where it’s coming from or where it’s going to and then it travels through so many hands.”

But because this is the system that is currently in place, Trump said, Republicans have “no choice” but to play the game.

“They have no choice. They have to,” Trump said.

“But the Democrats should want to fix it too because it’s a corrupt election,” Trump added. “Our elections are totally corrupt. The Democrats should want to fix that. They don’t because it is to their benefit the way it is now. But the Republicans have no choice but to fix it. It’s going to be very hard, but the Republicans have to fix it.”