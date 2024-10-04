Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and the family of Corey Comperatore will be among the guests attending former President Donald Trump’s second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a press release on Friday, the Trump campaign released a list of “special guests” who would be joining him at the rally. The second rally in Butler comes after Trump faced an assassination attempt at his July 13 rally in Butler, when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building.

Other guests who will be attending the rally in Butler on Saturday include Dr. Jim Sweetland, who attended the first Butler rally and served as a “first responder” during the rally; and David Dutch, one of the men who was left injured after Crooks opened fire at the rally.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and his wife, Lara Trump, are also among the guests who will be attending the rally in Butler.

The press release also revealed that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Trump’s vice presidential running mate, Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA), and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), among many others, would be attending the Butler rally:

Sen. JD Vance, Vice Presidential Nominee & U.S. Senator (OH) Sen. Eric Schmitt, U.S. Senator (MO) Rep. Ronny Jackson, U.S. Congressman (TX-13) Rep. Dan Meuser, U.S. Congressman (PA-09) Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, U.S. Congressman (PA-14) Rep. Glenn Thompson, U.S. Congressman (PA-15) Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Congressman (PA-16) Rep. Mike Waltz, U.S. Congressman (FL-06) Rep. Cory Mills, U.S. Congressman (FL-07) Comm’r. Sid Miller, Agriculture Commissioner of Texas Mayor JD Longo, Mayor of Slippery Rock, PA Sheriff Mike Slupe, Sheriff of Butler County, PA Sheriff William McKenna, Sheriff of Montour County, PA Sheriff Scott Neiswonger, Sheriff of Warren County, PA Sheriff Frank Levindoski, Sheriff of Tioga County, PA Sheriff Robert Fyock, Sheriff of Indiana County, PA Sheriff William Carbaugh Jr., Sheriff of Forest County, PA Sheriff Tony Guy, Sheriff of Beaver County, PA Sheriff James Ott, Sheriff of Blair County, PA Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss, Sheriff of Clarion County, PA Sheriff Todd Caltagarone, Sheriff of Elk County, PA Sheriff James Custer, Sheriff of Fayette County, PA Sheriff Dave Powers, Sheriff of Crawford County, PA Comm’r. Leslie Osche, Chair & Commissioner, Butler County Comm’r. Kimberly Geyer, Vice Chair & Commissioner, Butler County Comm’r. Ed Natali, Commissioner, Butler Township Comm’r. Sam Zurzolo, Commissioner, Butler Township

As Breitbart News previously reported, Trump first announced in late July that he would be “going back to Butler” and that he would hold a “big and beautiful rally” to honor Comperatore and the two men who were injured at his rally.

Trump was shot by a “bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear, after Crooks opened fire at the rally on July 13.

Comperatore, a former Pennsylvania fire chief, was killed when he threw his daughter and wife to the ground in order to protect them as shots had been fired.

Two other men, James Copenhaver, and David Dutch, were left injured after Crooks opened fire at the Butler rally.

Dutch was also among the list of people who would be attending Trump’s return rally in Butler.

Pennsylvania Republican senatorial candidate Dave McCormick and Michael Whatley, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, were also among the names of people who would be attending the second Butler rally.