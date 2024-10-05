Former President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally on Saturday evening at the same site where he nearly lost his life in an assassination attempt on July 13.

During his speech to a massive crowd of supporters on the grounds of the Butler Farm Show, the former president reflected on the stream of trials and tribulations he has experienced since he descended his golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 and told his supporters: “We’re a great team.”

“Over the past eight years, those who want to stop us from achieving this future have slandered me and impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot, and who knows, maybe even tried to kill me. But I’ve never stopped fighting for you, and I never will,” Trump said.

“And in turn, you have always stood with me. You have always stood with me, no matter what you saw, what was going on. You saw the hoaxes and the scams. You saw everything that went on,” he said to his supporters.

“We’re a great team. I think we’re probably the best team ever in the history of our country. If you really think about it, we fought together. We have endured together. We have pushed onward together. And right here in Pennsylvania, we have bled together,” he continued, referencing the assassination attempt which resulted in the death of firefighter Corey Comperatore and severe injury to two others, James Copenhaver and David Dutch. Trump was shot in the right ear, leaving his face bloodied and missing death by mere centimeters.

“We’ve had three people that really got hit hard,” Trump added. “Two of ’em made it. Great doctors, great doctors. They weren’t supposed to make it — I wasn’t supposed to make it.”

Trump also honored Comperatore at his rally on Saturday. He hailed Comperatore –whose wife, Helen, and children were in attendance – as a hero for the actions he took to shield his family from the shooter, sacrificing his life.

“Every father and husband in America hopes that if the time came, we would have what Corey had: tremendous courage, tremendous guts, and he wanted to protect his family, and he did protect his family,” he said.