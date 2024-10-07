The election integrity group Fair Election Fund is launching a paid media campaign trolling disgraced “Russia collusion” hoaxer Marc Elias after he failed in his push to ban Cornel West from the ballot.

Marc Elias, the famed Democrat lawyer for Hillary Clinton who was behind the mass push for vote-by-mail in 2020, failed in what the group describes as “voter suppression efforts,” as he aimed to “disenfranchise thousands of black voters who signed petitions to get Cornel West on the ballot in their respective battleground states.”

This effort by Elias included lawsuits and threats. In September, for example, he sent a letter to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, threatening to sue if West was to remain on the state’s ballot.

“We write on behalf of Clear Choice Action regarding the Department of Elections’ and the Board of Elections’ (together, the ‘Department’) last-minute decision to qualify Dr. Cornel West to appear as a candidate for President of the United States on the Virginia ballot in the November 5, 2024 general election,” that particular letter read. “If the Department refuses to take the requested actions, we reserve the right to pursue all legal remedies against the Department, including litigation seeking an injunction and writ of mandamus ordering compliance with the law.”

It should be noted that the Elias Law Group headed up these legal challenges on behalf of Clear Choice Action, also targeting North Carolina and Michigan.

However, the Fair Election Fund is celebrating ultimate victory over Elias with a six-figure ad buy — beginning Tuesday — showcasing his defeat on this front.

One of the ads, which includes mobile billboards around the Elias Law Group office as well as a full-page ad in the Washington Post’s print edition, declares, “We beat Marc Elias and his racist voter suppression lawsuits.”

“He tried to disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters who support Cornel West, but the Fair Election Fund stopped him,” it adds.

“Despite their best efforts, Democrats failed miserably to stop the candidacies of Stein and West. Their leading election lawyer, Marc Elias, had his butt kicked up and down the field in court by the legal apparatuses of the Stein and West teams,” the Fair Election Fund explained in an October 4 update.

“Elias’ embarrassing showing over the last few months ensures that the Harris campaign will face formidable third party competition in almost every key state. Here is a rundown of all the battleground states where both Stein and West achieved ballot access,” it added with the following list:

1. Arizona *Stein only*

2. Georgia

3. Maine

4. Michigan

5. North Carolina

6. Pennsylvania *Stein only*

7. Virginia

8. Wisconsin *Whether Cornel West appears on the ballot in Pennsylvania is still an open question, as the Democrat-controlled Pennsylvania state Supreme Court played politics over the issue and subjected West to unfair requirements that suppress the voting rights of thousands of Pennsylvanians. West is currently challenging those requirements in Federal Court in the Western District of Pennsylvania. The Fair Election Fund recently ran television ads holding the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court accountable for blocking West.*

Former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), a senior adviser to the watchdog group, said this was a “great victory for Democracy and voting rights.”

“Marc Elias and his band of Democrat operatives failed in their racist election interference scheme to block Cornel West from the ballot,” he said in a statement.

“Our election system prevailed over a well-funded, coordinated effort from the Democrat elites trying to stack the deck in Kamala Harris’ favor,” he continued, promising that the group will “continue to expose the Democrats’ hypocrisy and protect the integrity of our elections.”

The Fair Election Fund noted that it countered these efforts with “multiple paid media campaigns urging decision makers to uphold voting rights.” Because Green Party candidate Jill Stein had what they described as a more “sophisticated operation,” they focused, primarily, on West.

WATCH — “Abandon Harris”: Cornel West Urges Pro-Palestinians Cross Country, World to Act Against VP:

Ultimately, the Fair Election Fund plans to spend $5 million this year alone to expose the fraud in the election system.