Former Rep. Peter Deutsch (D-FL) announced on Monday that he is “100 percent comfortable” endorsing former President Donald Trump, with a desire for “world peace” as the “driving force” for his support.

Deutsch revealed his endorsement on a press call with the Trump Campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) regarding the first anniversary of Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel.

“I feel very comfortable today publicly announcing that I’m endorsing Donald Trump to be reelected as president. I’m planning on voting for him on November 5, and I take this decision very, very seriously. I also feel 100% comfortable with the decision,” he said.

While Deutsch, who represented Florida’s 20th Congressional District from 1993-2005, noted that many factors go into choosing a presidential candidate to support and that he is more comfortable with Trump’s positions on immigration and school choice, he said peace is the premier motivator when deciding his vote.

“By far, the driving force for me to make this decision is what I believe is the most important factor in being president, the most important job of being president, which is really world peace,” Deutsch said.

He said Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden’s Iran policies are making the “world a dramatically less safe place.”

“And it’s not just about what is happening in the Middle East,” adding that Iran’s “enemy remains the United States” as well.

He then blasted the Biden-Harris administration’s policies as ones that would make late United Kingdom Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who employed appeasement foreign policy strategies with Nazi Germany in the lead-up to World War II, “proud.”

“As recently as yesterday, President Biden saying that Israel should not attack the nuclear sites in Iran, where President Trump, as recently as yesterday, spoke, literally, the exact opposite position, that that is the appropriate place for Israel to strike in terms of what happened last week,” he said, referring to Iran’s missile barrage on Israel.

He further noted that Iran has included Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former National Security Adviser John Bolton in assassination plots.

“And this is the country that the Biden administration and Kamala Harris are effectively defending today — not yesterday — today. They continue to defend them,” he added.