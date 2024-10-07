The Republican Party in Pennsylvania surpassed the Democratic Party in the state with the number of people they registered to vote during September.

According to compiled data shared by Decision Desk HQ’s Michael Pruser during September, more than 60,710 people had been registered with the Republican Party. This is compared to the more than 35,854 people who registered with the Democratic Party in September.

Data also showed that, as of October 7, there were 3,623,922 Republicans registered in Pennsylvania and 3,949,407 registered Democrats.

The chart shared by Pruser in a post on X showed that, as of November 2022, there had been 3,497,126 Republicans registered in Pennsylvania and 4,046,694 registered Democrats in the state.

As of November 2020, there had been roughly 3,543,070 Republicans registered in Pennsylvania, while there were roughly 4,228,888 Democrats registered in the state.

Conservative activist Scott Presler also shared that, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of State, Republicans had 202,582 voters registered in Bucks County, while Democrats had 199,561 people registered to vote in the county. This represented 3,021 more Republicans registered than Democrats in the county.

Presler also shared that, as of June 2020, Bucks County had 201,254 Democrats registered, while the Republican Party had 185,672 people registered. This represented more than 15,582 Democrats registered than Republicans at the time.

This comes as recent voter registration data found that five Democrat-leaning counties in Pennsylvania had shifted to a Republican majority. The counties included Bucks County, Beaver County, Berks County, Fayette County, and Luzerne County.

As Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo reported, the data showing an increase in registered voters with the Republican Party and counties leaning more Republican come after several Republican candidates, such as former President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz, were defeated in elections:

Republicans failed to secure key wins in recent Pennsylvania elections. Trump lost the state to President Joe Biden in 2020 by about 80,000 votes. Sen. John Fetterman (D) defeated Republican Dr. Oz by about 263,000 votes in 2022. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) beat the GOP’s Douglas Mastriano by 790,000 votes in 2022.

A recent Trafalgar Group poll found that Trump was leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania by two points, 47.5 percent to 45.3 percent.