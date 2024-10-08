Exclusive — Rep. Tom Emmer: We Must Be ‘Extremely Vigilant’ on Illegals Voting

Americans must be “extremely vigilant” on illegal immigrants voting, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily in the wake of stunning figures showing the number of illegal immigrants in battleground states.

Host Mike Slater cited figures from Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, noting that this is “not exactly a right wing powerhouse.”

“They looked at the number of illegal aliens, unauthorized migrant population in the different swing states, and then the percent increase from 2021, and the percent increase from 2021 is about an average of 400 percent increase in each of these states,” he said, noting there are 25,000 illegals in Arizona and Pennsylvania, 33,000 in North Carolina, and 46,000 in Georgia.

“And then I guess one of the questions is, how many of these people are going to vote illegally, maybe, among other concerns. What do you make of these numbers?” he asked.

Emmer said the figures are “staggering for each of those states,” but he noted that they do not include states such as New York, Illinois, Minnesota, or California.

“And I’m going to tell you, we have to be extremely vigilant on this illegals voting, because I don’t know if you saw Tim Walz. I think it was one of the morning shows yesterday, they asked him about his law that he signed giving illegals in Minnesota the ability to get a driver’s license. Mike, when they get a driver’s license, they get an application, a registration to vote,” Emmer pointed out.

“It’s insane, and we need to be very, very vigilant. We need to be aware. It’s one of the reasons why Michael Whatley is running the RNC, because they’re creating a program, especially in the battleground states, where they know where the problems are,” he said, touting the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) election integrity program, which now has over 200,000 volunteers, in addition to lawyers at the ready in key battleground states.

“They’re going to have observers, more observers in the precincts. They’re going to have lawyers available. You’re going to have judges available. We’re going to have to just make sure that we are the ones that are policing this problem,” he continued.

“The only way to solve this problem is to elect Donald Trump and JD Vance on November 5, if you want voter ID, if you want proof of citizenship, if you want same-day voting, if you want to clean up all this nonsense. And you know exactly what they’re doing,” Emmer said, noting that Democrats voted against the SAVE Act, which simply ensures that only U.S. citizens can vote in federal elections.

“Democrats all voted against it. That tells you everything you need to know, Mike, about what their true intent is,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.