A report from the medical watchdog group Do No Harm shows that hospitals in the U.S. earned nearly $120 million in four years performing gender transition treatments on nearly 14,000 children under the age of 18.

The new watchdog group showed that between 2019 and 2023, as many as 5,747 minors underwent sex-change surgeries, while another 8,579 used puberty blockers or sex hormones. From the release:

13,994 children received sex change related treatments

5,747 sex change surgeries performed on children

62,682 hormone and puberty blockers prescriptions written for 8,579 pediatric patients.

At least $119,791,202 made from sex change treatments performed on minors

The organization said that the actual data may, in fact, be larger than what has been reported.

“These numbers are just scratching the surface of how widespread these practices truly are,” the organization said. “Additionally, the Stop the Harm Database profiles the most prolific institutions and providers engaged in these dangerous and unsupported interventions.”

The following twelve hospitals in the United States performed the highest numbers of sex-change treatments on minors:

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

Children’s Minnesota

Seattle Children’s

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Boston Children’s Hospital

Rady Children’s Hospital

Children’s National Medical Center

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland

Children’s Hospital Colorado

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chairman for Do No Harm, said that the organization aims to “expose the dangers of experimental pediatric gender medicine and bring the practice to an end.”

“This first-of-its-kind project provides patients, families, and policymakers with a resource that reveals the pervasiveness of irreversible sex-change treatments for minors in America,” said Goldfarb. “While this data represents the tip of the iceberg, this is the first step in holding the medical establishment accountable for participating in, and often times promoting, predatory and unscientific medical interventions for vulnerable children.”

Do No Harm Senior Fellow and Patient Advocate Chloe Cole said the database will be used to debunk claims from activists that minor sex-change treatments are a rarity.

“The stats in this database represent thousands of kids who are being treated like Guinea pigs for unproven, and sometimes dangerous, medical experiments. I hope politicians and parents alike use this database to see where these treatments are happening and protect their children from being rushed into irreversible, life-altering treatments,” said Cole.