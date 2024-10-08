With the U.S. general election just weeks away, the nation’s largest progressive organizing group is launching a massive voter outreach campaign in swing states to block former President Donald Trump’s return to power, while also pushing a potential Harris-Walz administration to implement a radical progressive agenda.

Our Revolution, the far-left progressive grassroots organization born out of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2016 presidential campaign, announced Friday that it is mounting an aggressive effort to encourage millions of voters in crucial swing states to vote against Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

As part of its strategy, the group plans to contact voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — states that could determine the outcome of the upcoming election.

Through a combination of door-to-door canvassing, phone banking, and text messaging, Our Revolution aims to reach five million voters. The organization’s efforts are targeting young and left-leaning voters who may feel disconnected from the election or disillusioned with the Democratic ticket led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Not only are we hitting the streets, we’re hitting the phones and investing in massive voter turnout operations in key races across the country,” the group’s website states.

Joseph Geevarghese, the group’s executive director, emphasized the importance of the upcoming election, vowing to “turn the tide by turning out progressive voters in key battleground states” in order to prevent “another disastrous Trump presidency.”

Noting that Biden narrowly defeated Trump by “less than 300,000 votes in these states” in 2020, Geevarghese emphasized that their 1.2 million supporters in swing states could be “the margin of victory in 2024.”

The urgency of the campaign comes after Our Revolution conducted an internal survey with members in swing states. The results underscored what the group sees as a troubling trend: a significant portion of progressive voters remain undecided or are leaning toward third-party candidates, frustrated with what they view as a lack of “bold” policy proposals from the Kamala Harris campaign.

Key findings from the group’s polling include:

25% of respondents know progressive voters who are planning either not to vote or to support a third-party candidate.

75% believe Vice President Harris needs to clarify her positions on key issues to attract undecided voters.

80% say celebrity endorsements for Harris have little impact on influencing their friends or neighbors.

A majority of respondents report seeing more signs of support for Trump in their communities than for Harris.

As a result, in the final stretch of the 2024 election, Our Revolution is ramping up its Get Out the Vote (GOTV) efforts, pressing the Harris campaign for more specific and ambitious policy proposals and focusing on grassroots outreach in key swing states.

With radical figures like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is heavily involved with the group, highlighting the stakes, the group is determined to mobilize progressives to block a Trump victory in one of the possibly closest elections in recent history.

Omar and fellow progressives have openly expressed their plan to push Vice President Kamala Harris further left if she wins the presidency, citing her past progressive record.

​”It’s about us organizing and seeing how far we can push her once she wins the presidency,” she told the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) expressed confidence that Harris understands the importance of progressives to the Biden administration’s victories, adding that she hopes Harris “sees how valuable” her partnership and work together with progressives was, while emphasizing, “It is important who she surrounds herself with.”

Since its inception, Our Revolution has focused on mobilizing progressive voters around issues like economic inequality, climate action, and universal health care. As the 2024 election nears, the group, which backs electing far-left progressive members “at every level of government,” has shifted its efforts toward defeating Trump, whom they view as a threat.

“Transformative change requires an inside-outside strategy that takes on corporate power everywhere — including within the Democratic Party,” the group insists.

Its website states:

Our job is to organize, mobilize, and build power as people to pressure decision-makers. Like Bernie said, Not me, Us. Whether it’s raising your voice, showing up to political offices, making calls to help elect progressives, taking to the streets in protest, or organizing a union — we all have a role to play in making democracy work for the many.

Our Revolution’s board includes far-left members like former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner (D), political leader Jim Hightower, and Arab American rights leader James Zogby. It has called for an end to all U.S. aid to Israel, condemning what it describes as “genocidal attacks” in Gaza.

In April, the far-left group hosted an event with progressive lawmakers, aiming to support candidates calling for a Gaza ceasefire, though experts have warned such a move would only serve Hamas.

Last month, self-described “democratic socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested that while Kamala Harris may appear to be moving away from her progressive roots, it is more of a strategic shift to win the election. Harris is not “abandoning her ideals,” he explained, but is “trying to be pragmatic” to secure votes.

Sanders hinted that, despite this temporary shift, Harris still holds her progressive values at heart, even if she is downplaying them to appeal to a broader electorate. Once in office, she could pivot back to the bold policies she supported, like Medicare for All and a fracking ban.

The matter comes as progressive lawmakers seek to advance a broader agenda aimed at economics, climate action, and social justice.

In April, the Progressive Proposition Agenda released by the Congressional Progressive Caucus and endorsed by a slew of far-left progressive group like Our Revolution, MoveOn, Indivisible, and SEIU, introduced radical proposals such as a commission to explore reparations for black Americans, expanded immigrant services funding, and D.C. statehood. These policies are part of broader efforts to mobilize support for the Harris-Walz ticket.

With just over a month left until Election Day, Our Revolution’s efforts to get out the vote could prove pivotal in determining the outcome.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.