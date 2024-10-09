Pro-Palestinian Thugs Vandalize Democrat Rep.’s Office in New York

Pro-Palestinian radicals vandalized the constituency office of Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) in New York City early Tuesday, smashing windows, smearing the façade with red paint, and painting “Free Gaza” on the sidewalk outside.

The attack occurred shortly after October 7, the anniversary of the Hamas terror attack in Israel. There had been anti-Israel protests in New York City all day, with some demonstrators celebrating terrorism as a form of “resistance.”

The New York Post, which obtained surveillance video of the attack, reported Wednesday:

The footage shows two thugs — wearing hoods and surgical masks — beginning Tuesday’s rampage by lifting a roller door that had been protecting the workplace of the lawmaker, who has been targeted before over his support for the Jewish community. As the 90-second clip continues, one of the masked vandals begins viciously hammering at the glass windows, while the other begins to saturate the area in blood-red spray paint before they both leave abruptly. Congressman Espaillat said he was shocked to find shattered glass and pools of red paint with the words “FREE GAZA” scrawled in black on the sidewalk.

Espaillat, the first Dominican American in Congress, said he was not surprised to have been targeted, since his name had appeared on an anti-Israel flier.

The entire New York Democratic congressional delegation issued a statement condemning the vandalism.

On Monday, a Democratic Party pro-Israel activist was beaten and robbed by protesters in New York City.

