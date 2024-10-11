A recent Washington Post poll found that 24 percent of black voters in Ohio favor former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris, with the same percentage of black voters favoring Senate candidate Bernie Moreno (R) over his incumbent opponent, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), in the 2024 race for the Senate.

While black voters in Ohio favor Harris and Brown over Trump and Moreno, the poll results are devastating for Democrats, given that 24 percent of black voters responded favorably to the Republican candidates — a significantly higher number than in past elections.

In 2020, for example, exit polls found that just 8 percent of black voters supported Trump.

Ohio resident and The Outlaws Radio Show co-host Darvio Morrow reacted to the poll results by noting that the remarkably higher support for Moreno among black voters suggests there will be down-ballot voting in the 2024 election — similar to what transpired in 2016.

“There’s also signs that it’s trickling down ballot, as Bernie Moreno is winning 24% of the Black vote in the WP poll (I am legitimately shocked at that),” Morrow said. “If Republicans capitalize on that and engage Black voters directly, it could be dangerous for the Democrats”:

“The threat of an electoral wipeout would be very very real,” Morrow added. “They simply cannot be a viable party in this state if they’re losing both the white working class and nearly a quarter of the Black vote.”

Additionally, the poll found that white Ohio voters favor Trump over Harris by ten points, while 49 percent favor Moreno over Brown (who is at 47 percent) in the Senate race.

The Washington Post also noted that “Immigration is Moreno’s strongest issue in the Senate race, with 43 percent of registered voters saying the Republican would do a better job of handling it, while 37 percent prefer Brown.”

“Some 46 percent of voters say immigration will be ‘extremely important’ in their vote, trailing only the economy at 55 percent,” the newspaper added. “Moreno also has a five-point edge on handling taxes and a four-point edge on crime and safety, issues that Ohio voters see as about as important as immigration.”

RELATED — CNN’s Enten: Donald Trump’s Performance with Black Voters ‘Historic’



Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.