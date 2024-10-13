The Harris campaign’s decision to bring “degenerate” former President Bill Clinton back to the political stage is “absolutely unbelievable,” according to Clinton accuser Juanita Broaddrick, who called the 42nd president “the most prolific sexual abuser in history,” while insisting the move further undermines Vice President Kamala Harris’s platform as a defender of women.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Sunday, Broaddrick did not hold back when discussing Bill Clinton’s unexpected return to national politics as a surrogate for the Harris campaign.

Harris campaign spokesperson Ian Sams framed Clinton’s return as a throwback to his “comeback kid” days, emphasizing his ability to energize rural voters and reach regions crucial for the campaign.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville also expressed enthusiasm, citing Clinton’s knack for mobilizing support, particularly in areas where Harris has struggled to gain traction.

A recent CNN piece claimed that Clinton is aware that Trump supporters may bring up his wife and past scandals, but he’s “prepared for that and ready to argue that voters need to focus on the stakes in these final weeks.”

Broaddrick, who accused the former president of sexual assault decades ago and would later vividly recount the “life-changing” event to Breitbart News just weeks before the 2016 election between Trump and Hillary Clinton, expressed outrage that the Democratic Party would bring Clinton back into the fold, particularly in a high-stakes election.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable that they would drag him back out again,” she stated, describing Clinton as “the most prolific sexual abuser in history.”

“I do not believe it will be met well,” she added.

Reiterating her disbelief that Clinton is still being welcomed onto the national stage, Broaddrick explained that “it just shows how far behind they are in the polls and out of touch with the American people.”

“They’re struggling — and to bring out such a degenerate like Bill Clinton is just unbelievable,” she stated.

She went on to criticize the lack of response from women’s rights movements, noting the absence of #MeToo advocates.

“Where is the #MeToo movement now? Does it even exist anymore?” she asked, adding that Clinton’s return signals a disregard for women’s issues by the Democratic Party.

Clinton, who will campaign in Georgia and North Carolina, is expected to rally support in critical battleground states. However, his return has reopened old wounds, with Broaddrick expressing outrage over how Democrats continue to embrace him, pointing to how Clinton headlined the DNC, where Kamala Harris was presented as the Democratic nominee, despite having received no votes.

“He fits right in with Kamala’s illegals that have raped and murdered so many women,” she said. “I mean, he just fits right into that agenda.”

According to Broaddrick, Clinton’s presence on the campaign trail may reflect a cynical attempt to distract from recent allegations of misconduct involving Vice President Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff. Emhoff, who has faced accusations from his past regarding the treatment of women, was defended by Harris in a general denial earlier this month.

Broaddrick suggested that involving Clinton, “who has a worse background with abusing women,” may be a strategy to make Emhoff appear less controversial by comparison.

“They’re bringing in someone worse — Bill Clinton — to make Doug look like an angel,” she said.

Discussing her own experiences with the Clintons, Broaddrick emphasized how difficult it was for her to come forward at the time, when Clinton was attorney general of Arkansas.

“It was a no-win situation for me,” she explained, saying the power imbalance made it impossible for her to speak out. She compared her own struggle to the current situation involving Emhoff, sympathizing with his accuser’s reluctance to go public. “I’ve been there. I know the Democrat liberal media will attack her,” Broaddrick warned, urging the woman to remain anonymous for her own safety.

Broaddrick accused the media of turning a blind eye to serious allegations against prominent Democrats, creating a sense of impunity for figures such as Clinton and Emhoff, while insisting charges against them would never truly be investigated.

“They’re never going to do that,” she said. “They are so fake and they have such a hatred for Donald Trump, that they will lie, cheat, steal, and do anything they can for Kamala Harris.”

However, she remains firm in her belief that voters won’t forget Clinton’s past.

“The people that went through everything with Bill Clinton and his history will remind them,” she said.

WATCH — S.E. Cupp: Bill Clinton Is a “Bad Look” for Democrats, “Quit” Him:

She concluded with a message to voters, in which she underscored the significance of the upcoming election.

“If we don’t elect Trump, we will never see a credible election again in history,” she said. “If they [Democrats] keep control, America’s done for.”

In 2021, Broaddrick blasted Kamala Harris for joining a panel on “empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world” with former President Clinton, hosted by Harris’s alma mater, Howard University.

Describing the event a “slap in the face to sexual assault victims,” Broaddrick called it “disgusting” that the vice president would participate in a discussion on women’s empowerment alongside “one of the worst sexual predators of our lifetime.”

Clinton, a former two-term president, faces multiple longstanding sexual misconduct allegations, in addition to Broaddrick’s rape accusation, which he denies.