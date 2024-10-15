Trump Schools Bloomberg Editor on Tariffs: ‘You’ve Been Wrong All Your Life on This Stuff’

Donald Trump told Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, “You’ve been wrong all your life” on tariffs.

The British journalist interviewed Trump onstage Tuesday at the Economic Club of Chicago. Trump used the event to promote his America First agenda, with much of the interview focusing on trade and economic policy.

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Micklethwait, who adopted an adversarial posture during much of the interview, pressed Trump whether his strategy of using and threatening tariffs on global trade competitors to promote American manufacturing would drive up inflation.

“I had four years, no inflation,” Trump said in defending his approach.

Micklethwait cited the globalist-friendly Wall Street Journal as also criticizing Trump’s stance on the issue.

“They’ve been wrong about everything,” Trump said. “So have you, by the way.”

“You’ve been wrong all your life on this stuff,” Trump added to laughter.

Micklethwait’s tenure at Bloomberg is perhaps most notable for the outlet’s 2019 announcement that it would not investigate billionaire Michael Bloomberg — who held a controlling interest in the publication — or any of his Democratic rivals for president but would continue to investigate President Trump. The outlet made the announcement the day after the billionaire entered the race.

Before Bloomberg, Micklethwait was editor-in-chief of the Economist.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.