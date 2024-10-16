Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden appeared to have a gloomy look on their faces during a tense conversation at the funeral of Ethel Kennedy, the widow of late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

In a video posted to X, Biden can be seen speaking to Obama, as Obama shakes his head.

Obama appears to make a comment to Biden, as Biden’s face looks gloomy. Biden and Obama can be seen continuing to make conversation and looking tense.

The conversation between the two occurred at the funeral of Ethel Kennedy on Wednesday. Ethel Kennedy, the mother of former independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. died on October 10 at the age of 96 after she suffered a stroke the week before.

Several people took to social media to speculate that the conversation between Biden and Obama was about Vice President Kamala Harris losing her lead to former President Donald Trump with “20 days to go” until the presidential election.

“Oh they definitely have a feeling of concern on their face,” one person wrote in a post on X.

“Body language says it all,” another person wrote.

“Need some lip reading experts to chime in,” another person wrote in a post.

“These two don’t look like they’re on a winning team,” Rusty Weiss, a contributor with the Daily Caller, wrote in a post.

“Obama’s posture and crossed arms says a lot about the conversation and the superiority he feels over Biden,” another person wrote. “Now you know who’s running the country… in plain sight.”

The conversation between Obama and Biden comes as several polls have found that Trump holds a lead over Harris in states such as North Carolina, and the swing state of Pennsylvania.

A poll from the National Catholic Reporter also revealed that Trump is leading Harris among Catholic voters in swing states such as Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona. The poll found that Harris held a lead over Trump in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

In a New York Times/Siena College poll, Harris was found to have 78 percent support among black voters, representing a 12 percent decrease from the 90 percent Biden received during the 2020 presidential election, according to Newsweek.