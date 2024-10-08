Poll: Trump Leading Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania by Two Points

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a recent poll.

An InsiderAdvantage poll conducted between October 7-8, 2024, which surveyed 800 likely voters, found that Trump received 49 percent support, while Harris received 47 percent support.

The poll also showed that Trump’s support with “independent, senior, and African American voters” in the state appeared to be “increasing or holding steady.”

The results of the poll come as recent voter registration data for Pennsylvania revealed that the Republican Party surpassed the Democratic Party in the state with the number of people they had registered to vote during September.

Data compiled by Decision Desk HQ’s Michael Pruser found that Republicans in the state registered 60,710 people with the party, while more than 25,854 people had been registered with the Democratic Party in September.

Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo previously reported that voter registration data for Pennsylvania found that five counties that had leaned Democrat had shifted to a Republican majority. The counties that had shifted Republican included Beaver County, Berks County, Bucks County, Luzerne County, and Fayette County.

While Pennsylvania was important for President Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election against Trump, several polls have found that Trump either holds a small advantage over Harris or was locked in a tie with Harris.

A poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and the American Thinker between September 19-22, 2024, established that Trump and Harris were tied with 48 percent among likely voters in Pennsylvania. In another poll, conducted by the Trafalgar Group between September 26-29, 2024, Trump was found to be leading Harris 47.5 percent to 45.3 percent.