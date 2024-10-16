Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris among Catholics in swing states, according to a National Catholic Reporter.

The survey asked Catholic voters in seven swing states — Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona — who they would vote for if the election were held today. Across the board, Trump has a five-point advantage among this group of voters in these battleground states, garnering 50 percent support to Harris’s 45 percent support.

Trump also leads in a majority of these individual swing states among Catholic voters, specifically.

Trump leads in Wisconsin, for example with 57 percent support to Harris’s 39 percent support among Catholic voters. Trump has a one-point lead in North Carolina — 47 percent to 46 percent — and an eight-point advantage in Arizona — 51 percent to 43 percent. Trump also leads in Georgia and Michigan.

Harris has the edge in Nevada and Pennsylvania — the latter of which shows her up by one point — according to the survey.

The survey also asked respondents to identify the most important issues to them in deciding who they will support in the election, and 75 percent said the economy, followed by 60 percent who said immigration and the border and 53 percent who said health care.

More via the survey:

The NCR poll, the first focused exclusively on Catholics in swing states, surveyed 1,172 Catholic voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It was conducted by Mercury Analytics Oct. 3-8. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.86%.

More broadly speaking, Trump is believed to be in a “very good position” in battleground states, according to James Blair, who is running the political operations for the Trump campaign.

He said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday that Trump is in a “very good position” at the top line.

“You have seen in the public polls over the last couple of weeks, really, everything really pointing in the same direction — both nationally and on a state-by-state basis, he’s ahead of where he was four years ago or even eight years ago, from a polling perspective, by very significant amounts,” Blair said, noting Trump had not been “polling in this good of a position before — in the lead in virtually every battleground state on the averages.”

Ultimately, Blair said Trump is currently on offense,” adding, “And I think that you’re seeing that they [Kamala Harris’s campaign] are very defensive and probably don’t like their odds right now.”