Vice President Kamala Harris tried to separate herself from the Biden-Harris administration’s record during a Wednesday interview on Fox News Channel’s Special Report with Bret Baier.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

“More than 70% of Americans say the country is on the wrong track. If you’re turning the page, you’ve been in office for 3.5 years,” Baier said. “What would the major changes be and what would stay the same?”

“Well, I mean, I’m obviously not Joe Biden, and so that would be one change,” she said without speaking about a policy. “And Donald Trump has been running for office.”

Harris previously said on The View that “nothing comes to mind” when asked about what she would have done differently from the last four years.

“Your campaign slogan is a new way forward, and it’s time to turn the page. You’ve been vice president for three and a half years. So what are you turning the page from?” Baier asked.

“What I’m talking about is that over the last decade,” Harris pivoted to speak about Trump. “He is unfit to serve, that he is unstable, that he is dangerous, and that people are exhausted with someone who professes to be a leader who spends full time demeaning and engaging in personal grievances, and it’s about him. American people, people are tired of that.”

Harris, who once campaigned as an agent of change, shattered that image in three separate interviews when she failed to name any specific policy she would change from the past four years.

The whiplash solidified Biden’s bizarre and repeated attempts to tie Harris to their failures as if he was overtly attempting to tank her candidacy after Democrats pushed him aside in July.

Harris’s statement on The View was not an outlier. Hours later on CBS’s Late Show with Steve Colbert, Harris refused again to provide any specific policy from the last four years she would change. “What would the major changes be, and what would stay the same?” Colbert asked.

Harris replied with a canned answer: “I’m obviously not Joe Biden.” Harris faces a catch-22: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, yet she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

