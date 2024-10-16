Vice President Kamala Harris avoided answering whether she had “any concerns” over the past three and a half years about President Joe Biden’s fitness.

In an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Baier referenced comments Harris had made about former President Donald Trump being “misguided” and “unstable,” and asked her when she “first” noticed Biden’s “mental faculties appeared diminished.”

“You call Donald Trump — he’s misguided, you say now he’s unstable,” Baier said. “He’s not well — you say he’s mentally not stable.”

“You told many interviewers that Joe Biden was on his game, that [he] ran around circles on his staff,” Baier added. “When did you first notice that President Biden’s mental faculties appeared diminished?”

“Joe Biden — I have watched from the Oval Office to the Situation Room,” Harris answered. “And, he has the judgment and experience to do exactly what he has done in making very important decisions on behalf of the American people.”

When asked by Baier if “there were no concerns,” Harris interjected to point out Biden was “not on the ballot.”

Baier continued to point out that actor George Clooney had stated “within a few minutes of talking to President Biden at a fundraiser, that he thought this was not the same Joe Biden we saw on the debate stage.”

“Donald Trump is on the ballot,” Harris interjected.

“I understand,” Baier added. “You met with him at least once a week for three and a half years. You didn’t have any concerns?”

Harris added that the “American people have a concern about Donald Trump.”

Baier’s questions come after Biden’s lackluster debate performance against Trump, where Biden appeared to freeze, spoke in a hoarse-sounding voice, and was unable to get through his prepared closing statement without any errors.

In the aftermath of the debate, several Democrats, such as Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, called upon Biden to “step down” and “withdraw” from the presidential race.

Several voters and Democrat donors, such as Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, also called for Biden to “step aside.”

In July, Biden announced that he believed it was “in the best interest” of the Democratic Party if he exited the presidential election.

Biden announced in a separate post on X that he was offering his “full support and endorsement for Kamala” to be the party’s nominee.