Trump Promises All-Women Town Hall ‘Record-Setting Jobs’ and to ‘Bring Down Your Energy Costs’

Women revealed they do not feel good about the economy under Biden-Harris during an all-women town hall with former President Donald Trump, as he walked through how the economy will improve under his leadership.

Host Harris Faulkner asked the Georgia audience to show their hands if they “actually feel good about how the economy is right now.” It seems no one raised their hand. At that point, a Milton, Georgia, resident named Lisa asked, “Democrats argue that your policies favor the wealthy, especially through tax cuts for billionaires, while the middle class continues to struggle these last three and a half years under the Biden Harris administration.”

“Could you outline your plans to revitalize the economy again as president and policies that specifically support the middle class when reelected?” she asked.

Trump said it is an “easy question for me to answer, because we have tremendous wealth in this country, but it’s under our feet.”

“It’s called liquid gold, and we’re going to bring down your energy costs. And with that, everything’s going to follow. We’re also going to make it possible for companies to come into our country again. You know, we’ve lost so many businesses,” he said, predicting they will bring those businesses back with a “tax rate that’s going to lure them, and we’re going to protect them with tariffs so they can make money and so they don’t get stolen.”

Trump predicted “record-setting jobs,” telling the audience that he can do it because he has done it before.

“We had the greatest economy in the history of our country. … We also had the safest border in the history of our country. We never had a border that safe. The famous graph that I looked at, you know, my all-time favorite piece of paper,” he said, referencing the chart that he turned his head to look at during the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

“The day I left office, the border was the safest it ever was in the history of our country. We had the fewest number of people. We have the least amount of drugs,” he said, noting that human trafficking has gone up “12 times higher” since he left office.

“It’s a vicious thing because of the internet and because of this administration. Maybe more so than the internet, but we had the safest border. We had the best economy,” he said, later adding, “So we had great protection, and we had the best economy in the history.”