Controversial Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard (D) of Dolton, Illinois, is running for reelection, she announced Tuesday, despite ongoing investigations into her administration and extravagant spending habits.

“Attention Attention Attention Attention… I am running for Reelection for Mayor of Dolton,” the mayor wrote on Facebook in a post asking for campaign volunteers:

Henyard first entered the mayor’s office for the Village of Dolton, a Chicago suburb, in 2021 after winning 80 percent of the vote, Fox News reported.

She is also the supervisor of Thornton Township, which encompasses several cities and villages, including Dolton.

Dubbed “the worst mayor in America,” the Democrat is currently the subject of a “special investigation” conducted by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was hired by the Village of Dolton to look into Henyard’s outlandish spending habits and alleged abuse of office.

Lightfoot revealed at an August village board meeting that the town’s general fund balance dropped from $5.61 million to a deficit of $3.65 million in just two years under the mayor:

The “special investigator” also shared that Henyard has spent tens of thousands of dollars at Amazon, Target, Walgreens, and Wayfair with the village credit card, Breitbart News reported.

“These are somebody using the credit card and charging these amounts using your tax dollars,” Lightfoot told the angered people of Dolton, which has around 20,000 residents.

In a town where 20.2 percent of residents live in poverty according to U.S. Census records, Henyard has a combined salary of nearly $300,000.

She has also faced backlash over accusations she covered up an alleged sexual assault committed by one of her colleagues and fired the victim, and hired a registered sex offender, Breitbart News reported.

In August, the FBI indicted a village police officer — a close associate of Henyard’s — on charges of bankruptcy fraud as part of an ongoing federal investigation into alleged corruption within the small town’s government.

More recently, Henyard came under fire for throwing an $85,000 taxpayer-funded party featuring performances from R&B singer Keke Wyatt and rapper J. Holiday that hardly anyone attended:

Henyard’s official campaign announcement event will be held later this month, Fox News noted.