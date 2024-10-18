The Pennsylvania Democrat Party has seen a more than 100 percent increase in people leaving the party compared to the year before, according to recent voter registration data.

Recent voter registration data showed that as of October 14, there were roughly 3,958,835 registered Democrats, and roughly 3,646,110 registered Republicans in the state, according to Newsweek.

The data also showed that over the course of the year, 113,063 registered Democrats had left the party, compared to 2023, when 55,662 registered Democrats left the party in Pennsylvania. This represented a 103 percent increase.

Data found that over the course of 2024, 51,937 people switched from being registered Democrats to “other,” while 61,126 switched to the Republican Party.

In comparison, during 2023, voter registration data found that 19,321 switched from the Democrat Party to “other,” while 36,341 switched to the Republican Party, according to the outlet.

The recent voter registration data comes as Republicans in Pennsylvania have been making huge strides in registering more people with their party.

Data compiled by Decision Desk HQ’s Michael Pruser found that during September, Republicans in the state registered more than 60,710 people with the party, while 35,854 people had been registered with the Democrat Party.

Pennsylvania voter registration data has also found that five states that had previously leaned Democrat had switched to a Republican majority. The counties included; Berks County, Beaver County, Bucks County, Fayette County, and Luzerne County.

While Pennsylvania was crucial in President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, “Latino political and business leaders” in the state have reportedly expressed concerns that Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling with Latino support in the state, particularly among men, several sources told Politico.