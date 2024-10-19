Trump Vows to Defeat Inflation and Repeal Harris Law That Screwed Seniors with the Biggest Medicare Premium Increase Ever

The following content is sponsored by Americans for Limited Government.

Bidenflation has ravaged seniors over the past four years, putting immense financial pressure on those living on fixed incomes. As a result, many seniors in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are turning away from the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration and shifting their support to Donald Trump, who has made clear promises to fix inflation and lower healthcare costs.

Inflation is wreaking havoc on seniors, but the Biden-Harris response has been woefully negligent. Their solution was the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). They promised seniors that prices would come down if it passed. They even got AARP to spend $60 million to convince the swamp to support it. They rammed it through Congress with Harris’ tie-breaking vote delivering it to Joe Biden to sign into law. However, the IRA did nothing to ease seniors’ financial suffering. Instead, the IRA stole hundreds of billions from Medicare to subsidize electric vehicles, benefiting the Chinese manufacturers and their overlords in the Chinese Communist Party. The IRA was never about lowering costs for seniors. It was a left-wing fever dream full of big green subsidies and socialized medicine come to life.

So, seniors’ bills got even bigger. The IRA caused a massive spike in Medicare premiums. Thanks to Biden and Harris, seniors faced a staggering 20 percent increase this year, with projections indicating an additional 50 percent increase next year—or potentially even higher. This is not just an inconvenience; it’s a devastating hit to the budgets of millions of elderly Americans.

Unfortunately, the IRA wasn’t done there. It also repealed the Trump Rebate Rule, a critical safeguard designed to save seniors billions by lowering their out-of-pocket costs and curbing the greed of Big Insurance pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). By removing these protections, Biden and Harris have left seniors more vulnerable than ever to insurance companies overcharging them for prescription drug prices.

The IRA also corrupted the popular Medicare Part D. No longer a market-driven program to deliver affordable drugs to seniors, the IRA is trying to turn a successful program into a bureaucratic nightmare with price controls imposed by Washington, creating a new $3 billion bureaucracy that makes medicine less accessible for seniors. This isn’t just about rising premiums; it’s about government interference in patients’ access to essential medications.

Thankfully, Trump vowed to protect Medicare, seniors and unwind the Green New Scam, “To further defeat inflation, my plan will terminate the Green New Deal, which I call the Green New Scam,” the former president told the Economic Club of New York. “And [I will] rescind all unspent funds under the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act,” Trump added. By returning these stolen subsidies to Medicare, Trump would reverse the biggest Medicare premium increase in history.

Trump’s plan would cancel the subsidies to China, lower Medicare premiums for seniors, restore the Trump Rebate Rule, lower out-of-pocket costs, and end destructive government price-setting practices threatening seniors’ access to necessary medications. While Harris has stubbornly clung to failed policies that have driven seniors away, Trump’s plan provides real reform and relief for seniors.

With less than three weeks until election day, seniors hold the power to effect change. Despite four years of backing policies that objectively made seniors worse off, Kamala Harris said she could not think of anything to change; indeed, she has promised to expand the Biden government price-setting policies that led to the biggest Medicare premium increase ever. If Harris keeps it up, the only thing she’ll expand is the margin of a Trump victory.