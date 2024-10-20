MSNBC host Alex Witt and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) criticized former President Donald Trump for his visit to a Philadelphia-area McDonald’s where he served customers, stating that there was “no logic to it.”

“He has gone to a McDonald’s,” Witt said. “He’s going to this McDonald’s, and he’s in the Philadelphia area. He’s going to work a fryer, apparently, before he goes to the Steelers versus Jets game. If you’re on his campaign, and I know you are certainly not, I’m not making any implication of that. But, what is the logic behind this — going to a McDonald’s?”

Witt added that Trump likes “Big Mac and Filet-o-Fish” from McDonald’s and continued to question what Trump’s visit to McDonald’s was “about.”

“There’s no logic to it,” Lee responded:

It’s a stunt. He has not put forth an economic agenda. He, as you know, appears to be not well. And, he’s engaged in some really bizarre types of activities during this campaign. So, this is just another one of those stunts that he will continue on through the campaign, and I think we really need to really focus on making sure that he is not elected of course.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump visited a McDonald’s in Philadelphia where he learned how to make french fries, handed out orders, and spoke to customers in the drive-thru.

One customer informed Trump that he was praying for the former president, and that Trump was “the type of person” they wanted to serve as president.

“We pray for you and you are the type of person we want to be the president,” the customer said, before his wife added, “Thank you for taking the bullet for us.”

“Mr. President, please don’t let the United States become Brazil,” another customer in the drive-thru told Trump. “My native Brazil.”

“We’re going to make it better than ever,” Trump responded.

Trump’s visit to McDonald’s comes as Vice President Kamala Harris alleged that she used to work at a McDonald’s.

During an interview with Drew Barrymore in April, Harris was asked about rumors that the vice president had previously “worked at McDonald’s.”

“I did,” Harris responded. “Yes, I did work at McDonald’s. When I was at school… I did fries. I did fries, and then I did the cashier.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported in August that while Harris was running as a candidate in the 2020 presidential election, she claimed during a “labor rally in Las Vegas” in 2019 that she “was a student when” she used to work at a McDonald’s.

Harris’s work at McDonald’s, which allegedly took place at a franchise in the California Bay Area the summer after her freshman year in college, is a recent addition to her carefully curated life story. For decades, Harris never mentioned it, not on the campaign trail nor in two books. It’s absent from a job application and résumé she submitted a year after she graduated from college. Third-party biographers did not write about it. Not until Harris ran for president in 2019 and spoke to a labor rally in Las Vegas did she mention the job, telling the crowd that she “was a student when I was working in a McDonald’s.”

The outlet added that while “it is possible that Harris” used to work at McDonald’s, “the absence of that detail in public records and her campaign’s coyness and refusal to provide” additional details on the subject raise several questions.

As Breitbart News reported, Harris has attempted to use the claims that she used to work at a McDonald’s as a way to prove that she “knows what it’s like to be middle class.”