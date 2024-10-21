Poll: Trump Leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, Senate Races Tied

A poll shows Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris in Michigan and Wisconsin with the U.S. Senate races virtually tied.

Surveying 1,090 registered voters in the state of Michigan with a 2.9 percent margin of error, the Trafalgar Group poll showed Trump leading Harris 46 percent to 44 percent.

The poll also showed in the Michigan U.S. Senate races that Republican Mike Rogers trails behind Democrat Elissa Slotkin by 1.4 percent — 46.4 percent to 45 percent — within the margin of error.

Surveying 1,083 registered voters in the state of Wisconsin with a 2.9 percent margin of error, the Trafalgar Group poll also showed Trump leading Harris narrowly 46.8 percent to 46.6 percent, making it a virtual tie.

The poll also showed in the Wisconsin U.S. Senate races that Republican Eric Hovde trails behind Democrat Tammy Baldwin narrowly by 0.4 percent — 48.5 percent to 48.1 percent — within the margin of error, making it a virtual tie.

As Breitbart News reported recently, Kamala Harris also seems to be having trouble in Michigan where Arab-American voters have begun to sour on her candidacy due to the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

The New York Times profiled the sudden split Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan have made with Kamala Harris — a voting bloc of 300,000 people in a swing state.

“Four years ago, President Biden won Michigan with strong backing from many of those Americans. But interviews this weekend with voters, activists and community leaders in the Detroit area suggested that support for the Democratic ticket has not merely eroded among Arab Americans and Muslims,” noted the Times. “In some neighborhoods, it has all but vanished.”