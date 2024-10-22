Georgia Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris in Final AJC Survey Before Election

Former President Donald Trump is closing out the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll before the election leading Vice President Kamala Harris.

The survey — the final AJC survey before the election — has Trump on top, leading Harris with 47 percent of the vote. Harris comes four points behind, garnering 43 percent support. Technically, that four-point difference is outside of the survey’s +/- 3.1 percent margin of error.

However, eight percent of voters in the Peach State, according to this survey, have indicated that they are undecided. If that’s true, that is more than enough to swing the race in either direction.

Georgia has smashed records in terms of its early voting numbers. In the first two days alone, half a million people cast their ballot.

“The prior record for day one voting was 136,000 — blew that away, over 300,000,” former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the first day of early voting last week. “After yesterday, it was 550,000 people [who] have voted.”

That figure is now well over 1.4 million, as Georgia Public Broadcasting detailed on Monday:

A record 1.4 million ballots have been cast in Georgia since early voting began last Tuesday. That exceeds the early vote totals in the last presidential election year. What that means for which candidates will prevail in November is still an open question, but those numbers do tell us something about the nature of this race and the strategies the presidential campaigns might take to pull off a win. Zachary Peskowitz, an associate professor of political science at Emory University, spoke with GPB’s Peter Biello.

“I think it’ll be interesting to see how the demographics change,” Peskowitz said, discussing early voting in the Peach State.

“So early on, we’ve seen a very high share of the early voters are over the age of 65. So is that going to persist? How does the data change once we’ve had a second weekend? And I think that will be very important to look at to get — to get a sense of where we’re going to be on Election Day,” he added.

Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Trump up by an average of 2.5 percent in the Peach State.