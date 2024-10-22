If You Don’t Feel Safe, Trust Your Instincts and Be Prepared

The following article is sponsored by My Patriot Supply and written by preparedness adviser Grant Miller.

When’s the last time you saw so many illicit drugs on our streets and in our schools?

When’s the last time you saw swaths of college students quite literally celebrating America’s enemies, tearing down our statues, and spitting on our traditions?

And I haven’t even gotten to the concern that we might be on the verge of World War III.

I hope I’m wrong, but my instincts tell me otherwise. And it’s those survival instincts that will keep me alive even if we encounter a global catastrophe like war.

TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS — GOD GAVE THEM TO YOU FOR A REASON

Your instincts will save your life. They’re the reason you don’t walk in back alleys at 2 a.m. They’re the reason you don’t confront a group of thugs standing ominously on the street corner. They’re the reason you don’t approach a wild bear or poke a rattlesnake.

So, if you’re feeling there’s something off nowadays, trust your instincts there, too.

The world feels like it’s being held together with duct tape. And if things continue going the way they have been, or something else major happens—like the outbreak of war—society as we know it will break down in a matter of days.

Just look at recent history. Wars break out when our enemies sense weakness. That’s a fact of geopolitics that’s never changed. But instead of throwing your hands up in the air in despair, you can take responsibility and prepare. That’s why families across the country are preparing for what’s next, whatever that may be. After what’s happened lately, people are really starting to set up their preparedness game.

It’s not too late for you to prepare, either. Trust your instincts and get ready with My Patriot Supply.

STRENGTHEN YOUR SUPPLY WITH THIS KIT

My Patriot Supply—the largest preparedness company in America—has made it easier than ever for you to not just trust your instincts, but to follow through on them.

Preparedness experts recommend stocking up on at least three months’ worth of food. With the 3-Month Emergency Food Kit from My Patriot Supply, you can hit a major preparedness milestone with a single simple click.

Americans across the country know that grocery store shelves can empty out overnight. They know that whatever food is in their home might be all they have for the foreseeable future. That’s why it’s not worth risking going without an emergency food supply.

Whether you’re a seasoned survivalist or just taking those first steps toward total preparedness, their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit will bolster your long-term stockpile. After all, it lasts up to 25 years. It will be there when you need it, no questions asked. Just be sure to pick up at least one per person in your family. That way, no one will go hungry.

This comprehensive food kit includes an impressive variety that provides over 2,000 critical calories every day. Remember: in a crisis, calories are your friend. You need at least 2,000 to get through the day; and these meals have that and more. And whether breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack, there won’t be an ounce of food boredom in the mix. Just delicious food that’s easy to prepare in an emergency!

And the food’s incredibly easy to make. Simply boil some water, mix it with the food, then let it cook. In a matter of minutes, these delicious dishes are ready to feed the whole family. After taking a taste, you’ll be shocked. These meals don’t taste like emergency meals. They don’t even come close to “bunker food.” This food is so scrumptious that some of our customers don’t even wait until disaster—they tear open these pouches and eat them right away! After water and heat, these emergency meals are ready to eat.

Clearly, we all know what will come: another crisis. It could be war, riots, or a combination of both. We just don’t know when it’s coming. That’s why your best move is to order a supply of long-term emergency food right now. One day late is too late in an emergency. This specially packaged food stays fresh for decades to come. Simply get it and forget it. It will be there when you need it, although we hope you never do. But when that day comes, you’ll be so glad you have this food!

YOUR SURVIVAL IS THE ONLY MISSION

My Patriot Supply will help you weather a crisis. Whatever those threats might be and wherever they might come from, danger comes in all forms. Danger will always be there, and it’s our responsibility to protect our loved ones from it. That’s why preparedness is for everyone, no matter what.

Don’t delay. Click the link below while it’s on your mind. The worst pain of all is regret.